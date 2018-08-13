You are here:
PNB scam fallout: Govt dismisses former Allahabad Bank boss Usha Ananthasubramanian from service

Business Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 18:22:52 IST

The government on Monday dismissed Usha Ananthasubramanian, the former managing director of Allahabad Bank, and scam hit Punjab National Bank (PNB),  from service, according to an official notification.

Ananthasubramanian was, three months back, divested of all her powers as MD of Allahabad Bank, after being named in a CBI charge-sheet in the roughly Rs 14,000 crore PNB fraud case but had continued to be an employee of the bank.

She was to superannuate on Monday but has been dismissed from service.

Ananthasubramanian had enjoyed leadership roles in PNB in two stints. She headed the bank between August 2015 and May 2017, before moving to Allahabad Bank. She was executive director at PNB from July 2011 to November 2013.


