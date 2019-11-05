PNB posts net profit of Rs 507 cr in Q2 against Rs 4,532 cr loss in year-ago quarter; gross NPAs decline to 16.76%

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 507.06 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September.
The state-owned lender had posted a loss of Rs 4,532.35 crore during the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 15,556.61 crore as against Rs 14,035.88 crore in the same quarter last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
Gross non-performing assets accounted for 16.76 percent of the gross advances at the end of September, lower than 17.16 percent a year ago.
Provisions for bad loans sharply declined to Rs 3,253.32 crore in the quarter, against Rs 7,733.27 crore in July-September 2018.
Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 14:40:51 IST