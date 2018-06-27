Football world cup 2018

PNB fraud: Mumbai Court allows ED to start extradition process against Nirav Modi in money laundering case

Business Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 12:12:23 IST

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking extradition of fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi in a money laundering case related to the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud.

Judge MS Azmi allowed the central agency to initiate the extradition process.

ED counsel Hiten Venegaokar said the order would be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs, which would forward it to the UK government. The agency had moved the extradition application on Monday.

File image of Nirav Modi. News18

The ED is understood to have sought Modi's extradition from the UK, Belgium and a few other countries, on the basis of a recent charge sheet filed by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court had last week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Nirav Modi after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

According to the officials, the extradition request was made to multiple countries as Nirav Modi had been changing his location continuously.

Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being probed by various agencies after the bank fraud came to light following a complaint from the Punjab National Bank that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each in the case. Modi and Choksi are said to have left the country before the criminal cases were lodged against them.


