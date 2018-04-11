PNB fraud: CBI quizzes Indian banks' foreign staffers over credit facilities to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday questioned three officials from foreign branches of Indian banks for extending credit facilities to companies of absconding billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, officials said.

Two officials of Canara Bank's branch in Bahrain, including its branch manager, and an official of Bank of India's branch in Antwerp in Belgium were questioned by a CBI team in Mumbai, they said.

The cases pertain to issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and credit facilities of more than $2 billion to companies of Modi and Choksi.

The branches of Canara Bank and Bank of India in Bahrain and Antwerp respectively had extended credit facilities to the companies on the basis of the LoUs from Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai, the CBI FIR has alleged.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Sunday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Modi and Choksi in connection with Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

The court's move came following the CBI's request as both the diamond traders, who left the country in January, refused to join the investigation in cases related to the scam.

The CBI on Sunday said "the officer who dealt with forex transactions in Allahabad Bank's Hong Kong branch, has been summoned from Hong Kong and is being questioned".

