PMEAC member Rathin Roy says govt achieved fiscal consolidation largely via expenditure compression

Noted economist and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (PMEAC) Rathin Roy has opined that the Centre has secured fiscal consolidation in the last five years largely through expenditure compression.

Roy, in his column in Business Standard on Tuesday, said that the structural condition of central government finances is weak which is resulting in constraining of government policy autonomy and transformational potential.

He added that this fact is being obscured by analysts, economists and government officials, "by turning the entire discussion about fiscal policy into an event management exercise centred on the annual budget."

Deviating from the target, finance minister Piyush Goyal last week said fiscal deficit for the current fiscal is expected to be slightly higher at 3.4 percent for the current fiscal. For 2019-20, the government too retains the fiscal deficit at 3.4 percent of the GDP.

"We would have maintained fiscal deficit at 3.3 percent for year 2018-19 and taken further steps to consolidate fiscal deficit in year 2019-20. However, considering the need for income support to farmers we have provided Rs 20,000 crore in 2018-19 RE (Revised Estimate) and Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-20 BE (Budget Estimate).

"If we exclude this, the fiscal deficit would have been less than 3.3 percent for 2018-19 and less than 3.1 percent for year 2019-20," Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

From the high of almost 6 percent seven years ago, he said, the fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 percent in 2018-19 RE.

On Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service said that fiscal slippage from the budgeted targets for the past two consecutive years and tax cuts and spending ahead of the general elections, is credit negative for India.

"Ongoing fiscal slippage from spending and tax cut proposals ahead of election is credit negative for the sovereign," Moody's said.

It said the ongoing fiscal slippage from the budgeted targets over the past two years, and our expectation that the government will face challenges meeting its target again in fiscal 2019, does not bode well for medium-term fiscal consolidation.

Fitch Solutions, the research arm of Fitch Group, on Monday, however, projected the government's fiscal deficit to overshoot the budgeted target by 0.2 percent to 3.6 percent of GDP in 2019-20 fiscal.

It said that 2019-20 Budget appears to show a strong populist bent in the run-up to the general election due by May 2019.

"We believe that continued fiscal stimulus by the central government will see the government miss its goal of lowering its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP by FY2020-21," it said in a note titled 'India's Populist FY2019-20 Budget To Delay Fiscal Consolidation'.

The central government plans to spend a total of Rs 27.8 lakh crore in fiscal 2019-20, a 13.3 percent increase over the 2018-19 revised budget estimates.

In January, the PMEAC had cautioned the government against deviating from its fiscal consolidation target.

"The council strongly feels that there should be no deviation from the fiscal consolidation target but there must be continued emphasis on social sector interventions", an official release had said.

With inputs from PTI

