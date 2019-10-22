PMC Bank scam: Yet another stressed depositor of crisis-hit bank dies in Maharashtra; toll rises to five

The PMC Bank scam allegedly claimed fifth life when a septuagenarian woman whose daughter and son-in-law have a huge deposit in the scam-hit bank died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday.

The woman identified as Bharati Sadarangani (73) died after a sudden cardiac arrest on Sunday afternoon, according to a News18 report.

Sadarangani was reportedly worried about her family’s future as her daughter and son-in-law have deposits in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank worth Rs 2.5 crore, the report said.

Sadarangani was a resident of Solapur and her family members claimed that she had no history of heart-related diseases and she died of a heart attack after speaking to her daugher, reported The Indian Express.

Her daughter is living in Mumbai's subarban Mulund along with her husband.

“My wife and I had accounts at the PMC Bank. All of our life savings are in the bank,” Sadarangani's son-in-law Chandan Chotrani was quoted as saying in the report.

Sadarangani's death is claimed to be the fifth death in connection with the PMC Bank scam, which came to fore last month after a whistleblower informed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) of the mess at the bank.

Ever since the scam unfolded, four stressed account holders of the bank have already died Mumbai.

On 14 October, 51-year-old Sanjay Gulati died of cardiac arrest after returning from a protest in the PMC Bank issue.

The next day, another customer of the scam-hit bank Fattomal Punjabi also died due to heart attack.

On 16 October, a depositor of the bank allegedly identified as Nivedita Bijlani (39) committed suicide in Mumbai. She is said to have deposits of over Rs 1 crore with PMC Bank. The police, however, denied any link to the PMC Bank issue with her suicide.

On October 19, Murlidhar Dharra, an 83-year-old depositor of the crippled cooperative lender, died, which the family attributed to their inability to arrange for funds to pay for his critical heart surgery.

Dharra was a resident of Mulund and had about Rs 80 lakh in deposits with PMC Bank but could not withdraw the money due to the RBI curbs.

On 20 October, another account holder of PMC Bank, Ram Arora, died in Mulund. However, Arora's family members claimed that his death was not related to the bank scam or resultant restrictions on withdrawal of deposits, reported PTI.

"It was a natural death. He was a senior citizen. The death is not related to the bank scam," his relatives had said.

— With inputs from agencies

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .