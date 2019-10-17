PMC Bank crisis: Manmohan Singh asks state chief minister, PM, finance minister to get act together, provide credible, effective solutions to depositors

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed the hope that the issues faced by the depositors of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank would be resolved soon.

"I appeal to the chief minister of Maharashtra, the prime minister and the finance ministry to put their act together and provide credible and effective solutions the depositors," he said.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, in Mumbai, on PMC bank matter: I expect the govt of India, RBI and the govt of Maharashtra to put their head together and provide a credible, pragmatic and effective solution to this case where 16 Lakh depositors are trying for justice. https://t.co/f3m5MFY0Bz — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

Singh was in Mumbai in the run-up to Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday. Addressing the media in Mumbai today on the topic 'Words of Wisdom on Indian Economy', Singh suggested that those PMC Bank depositors who had health problems and were unable to access their funds should be helped by the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

On being asked if the government has reached out to him or asked him for advice, he said: I have not been that fortunate. However, the finance minister met me before the budget and I gave her my good wishes, he said evoking laughter from the audience.

Singh spoke on a variety of issues at the press meet:

Economic slowdown: Mumbai and Maharashtra have had to face some of the worst effects of the economic slowdown, said Singh, adding that Maharashtra has seen the maximum number of factory shutdowns in the last five years. He said that there was deterioration in the economic climate in the country under the present BJP government. Singh refused you give any solutions to the present crisis saying that 'outlining what should be done will take me a long time'.

Youth unemployment: Singh pointed out that in urban areas every third person is jobless. He said due to lack of jobs opportunities, many people were taking up low paying jobs. This, with distress prevailing in urban areas will add to the problem as migration increases. He suggested that intiatives should be taken to allow for the growth of labour-intensive industries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Indian public sector banks had the "worst phase" under the combination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. Delivering a lecture at the prestigious Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs in Washington on Tuesday, Sitharaman said: Indian public sector banks did not have a worst phase than when the combination of Singh and Rajan, as Prime Minister and the Governor of Reserve Bank, had.

On Nirmala Sitharaman's criticism: Singh said he had only seen now the statements by Nirmala Sitharaman. But he refused to comment on it. However, he said, before anyone can fix the economy, one needs a correct diagnosis of its ailments and their causes. The government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponent, thus it is unable to find a solution that will ensure revival of the economy, he said.

On Narendra Modi-govt's aim of becoming $5 trillion economy: He said to reach a goal of $5 trillion by 2024 as against $2.7 trillion that India had in 2018, it would require a growth rate of 10-12 percent per annum. What is happening in the BJP regime is that the government is faced with the prospect of a declining rate of growth year after year, said Singh. He pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has come out with a statement that India's growth rate during the current fiscal year will be only 6.1 percent as against 7.3 percent mentioned some months ago. "With growth rate declining year after year, I don't think there's any hope of economy reaching the target of $5 trillion by 2024," said Singh.