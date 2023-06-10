The much-awaited 14th installment of the Central Government’s PM Kisan Yojana initiative is anticipated to be released this month. This agricultural scheme is only for those farmers who meet the programme’s eligibility criteria and have enrolled on pmkisan.gov.in. The ones who have already received 13 payments of Rs 2000 each through this programme can look forward to the arrival of the 14th installment in the near future. It’s important to note that farmers who fulfil the participation requirements will receive this payment. Each instalment is provided every four months, offering crucial financial assistance to farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana, initiated by the Prime Minister in 2019, is a significant government scheme where an annual instalment of Rs 6000 is sent to the bank accounts of millions of farmers nationwide.

If you are a farmer who has registered for PM Kisan and want to check your beneficiary status for the year 2023, follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official site of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Go to the farmer corner section on the homepage.

3. Click on the option for PM Kisan Beneficiary status.

4. Enter your registration number in the required field and input the CAPTCHA code.

5. Click on “Get OTP” to receive a One-Time Password.

6. Submit the received OTP to know your PM Kisan beneficiary status.

By following these steps, you will be able to determine whether you are listed as a beneficiary and eligible to receive the next installment under the PM Kisan scheme.

If you haven’t done your PM Kisan eKYC, you will not receive the 14th installment as the Government has now made it compulsory for all registered farmers. It is necessary to complete the eKYC process to receive the next instalment.

Here are the steps to update eKYC online using an Aadhaar card:

1. Visit the official website of PM Kisan.

2. Click on the eKYC option on the home page.

3. Enter your Aadhaar number and click the search button.

4. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

5. Submit the OTP to complete the eKYC process.

Currently, farmers from across the country are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their PM Kisan 14th installment. The government has also made all necessary preparations to transfer the next installment to farmers’ bank accounts. The 13th instalment of the scheme was sent to farmers’ bank accounts on 27 February this year.

