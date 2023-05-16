In order to avoid any kind of financial hardship during a medical emergency, it is essentially important to have a beneficial and planned medical insurance plan. While there are an endless number of life, term, and health plan options available in the market, deciding what is best for you, and your family can be quite a daunting task. People often get confused with so many options in the market and end up choosing the wrong plan for themselves. While choosing the right health insurance plan is important in order to suit best to your needs, you may also consider switching from your existing health insurance policy to a new plan from another health insurance company, that too without losing the accrued benefits.

We’re talking about ‘Health Insurance Portability’, a facility that enables policyholders to change their existing insurancecompany to buy another policy for better services.

If you’re also planning to port your policies, a few things must be kept in mind to avoid any possible reasons that can lead to your porting request being rejected.

Things to keep in mind for Health Insurance Portability

1. While making a request for porting a health insurance plan, policyholders need to submit correct and complete information regarding their medical records, or else their requests can be rejected.

2. Ensure that the medical records are up to date and include all the relevant details before submitting a porting request.

3. Consider researching the types of health insurance providers who would accommodate a larger number of claims as companies often reject requests of policyholders who have made multiple claims in the past.

4. One of the major points that insurance companies are expected to look into policyholders’ porting applications is the history of the client’s premium payments. Any kind of lapses or gaps in payments may result in the rejection of the application.

5. Insurance companies also look into the age of the policyholder while considering porting requests. Age limits for health insurance portability differ from company to company. Consider checking the age criteria of the insurer before submitting an application.

