If you are planning to go on a vacation, you should apply for credit cards that offer travel benefits. There are several credit cards available through which you can avail travel benefits by converting the reward points you get into air miles.

However, it is advised that you use your credit card responsibly. As the credit cards give a significant interest-free period, you may indulge in overspending when you are travelling on vacation. If you end up spending more than you can repay and fail to pay your credit card bill on time, then you will attract high interest charges as well as late payment fees.

Have a look at some of the best credit cards that are giving reward point conversion against air miles:

HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card

In this card, the value of 1 reward point equals to 0.5 air miles. With SmartBuy, you are able to redeem reward points against hotel or flight bookings. You earn 12 visits to airport lounge access around the world during the year.

A foreign exchange mark-up fee of 2 percent is charged by the card. You can receive four points on every Rs 150 spent on retail spending and a maximum of 10X reward points on spending through SmartBuy. The annual fee stands at Rs 2,500.

YES FIRST Preferred Credit Card

In this card, 10 reward points are equal to one InterMile or Club Vistara point. The reward points can be redeemed against flight or hotel booking via YesRewardz. A complimentary priority pass membership is given to the primary cardholder.

You earn two domestic lounge access during the quarter. You receive 16 reward points on every Rs 200 spent on travel and dining, as well as 8 reward points on every Rs 200 spent on all other categories. The annual fee is Rs 999.

Air India SBI Signature Credit Card

This credit card gives up to 30 reward points for each Rs 100 spent on Air India tickets which are booked via the airline’s portal and app. It also offers access to over 600 airport lounges via its complimentary Priority Pass Programme, and complimentary membership of the Air India Frequent Flyer programme-Flying Returns.

One reward point equals one Air India mile in this card. The cardholders earn eight complimentary visits each year to domestic visa lounges in India. The annual fee on this card amounts to Rs 4,999.

American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card

The users of this card can redeem reward points against vouchers of top brands, such as Myntra, Taj Hotels, Big Basket, etc. The cardholder receives 5,000 membership reward points on the payment of first-year annual membership fees. The annual fee amounts to Rs 4,500 for this card.

Citi Premier Miles Credit Card

With this card, you earn 10 miles for every Rs 100 spent on airline transactions and 4 miles for each Rs 100 spent on all other categories. If you spend Rs 1,000 within 60 days of the card issuance, you earn 10,000 miles as a welcome benefit.

Moreover, you get 3,000 miles on card renewal each year. The cardholders can redeem received miles across many airlines, such as Etihad Airways, Air India, and InterMiles. You get access to select airport lounges at domestic and international terminals during the year. You have to pay an annual fee of Rs 3,000 on this card.

