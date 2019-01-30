Piyush Goyal to present interim Budget on 1 February; finance ministry dismisses reports of full Budget

The finance ministry on Wednesday dismissed reports of a full Budget being announced on 1 February.

Earlier, media reports had said that the finance ministry instructed its staff to refer to the upcoming Budget on 1 February as a 'General Budget'.

"There is no such communication. It can be called interim Budget," a finance ministry official was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the interim Budget for the financial year 2019-20 on 1 February, 2019.

The ministry had sought inputs from Union Ministries. It would be the last Budget of the NDA government before the Lok Sabha election.

Goyal was given the additional charge of finance ministry as Arun Jaitley is in the US for medical treatment. Jaitley had undergone surgery at a hospital in New York and had been advised rest by the doctors, sources said.

The Budget comes ahead of the general elections and the government is expected to make some key announcements, including relief package for farmers, poor and sops for middle-class.

Jaitley has been designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time when he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Rajya Sabha Member Goyal also holds the coal portfolio.

This is for the second time that Goyal has been given the additional charge of the finance ministry.

In May last year, Goyal was given the additional charge of the ministry after Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery.

Later after a gap of four months, Jaitley resumed the office of the finance minister.

With inputs from PTI

