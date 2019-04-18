Pinterest prices IPO at $19, above target range

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc, the online scrapbook where users save ideas for clothes, décor and recipes, said on Wednesday it priced its initial public offering at $19 per share, above its $15-$17 target range.

At this price, Pinterest raised around $1.4 billion at a roughly $12.6 billion valuation, taking into account restricted stock units and options.

The company is due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "PINS".

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.