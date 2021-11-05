Business

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Sri Lanka end West Indies' semi-final dream with all-round display in victory

Check out photos from the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff November 05, 2021 00:20:03 IST
T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Sri Lanka end West Indies' semi-final dream with all-round display in victory
Charith Asalanka's 63 coupled with an all-round bowling display led Sri Lanka to a 20-run win over West Indies at the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The defeat ended hopes of Windies' qualification for the semi-finals. AP

Windies won the toss and opted to field. Andre Russell was their top wicket-taker with figures of 2/33. AP

With Windies needing 190 to win, Shimron Hetmyer played with grit as he cruised to an unbeaten 81 runs off 54 balls. AP

Nicholas Pooran (46) too played his part before being dismissed by Chameera. AP

The win was just their second of the Super 12 campaign for Sri Lanka, who end the tournament proper with four points. Windies will play for pride against Australia on Saturday. AP

