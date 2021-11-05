Business

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: New Zealand decimate Namibia to clinch third consecutive victory

Check out photos from T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia.

FirstCricket Staff November 05, 2021 19:33:19 IST
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, umpire Paul Reiffel and Namibia's Bernard Scholtz take a knee ahead of the New Zealand-Namibia T20 World Cup game in Sharjah on Friday. AP

David Wiese in action after Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl. Wiese got rid of Martin Guptill (18) in the fifth over. AP

Glen Phillips played a crucial role with an unbeaten knock of 39 runs to lead New Zealand to 163/4. AP

Michael Van Lingen was Namibia's top run-scorer in the match with 25 runs. He was involved in a 47-run opening stand with Stephan Baard. AP

Tim Southee was New Zealand's economical bowler with figures of 2/15 from four overs. AP

