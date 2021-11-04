Business

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Bangladesh bow out of tournament after thumping defeat to Australia in last Super 12 game

Check out photos from Thursday's T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff November 04, 2021 22:17:48 IST
Adam Zampa is all smiles in this picture and he has every reason to be. Zampa picked five wickets as Australia bundled out Bangladesh for just 73 in their T20 World Cup clash on Thursday, and the batters scripted an easy chase in reply. AP

Australia opted to bowl and their plan worked out perfectly fine. Josh Hazlewood picked two wickets to finish with figures of 2/8 from two overs. AP

Skipper Aaron Finch led from the front as he scored 40 runs en route to Australia's victory. AP

Shoriful Islam celebrates getting rid of David Warner. It was too late for Bangladesh to stage a comeback in the game by the time. AP

Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are congratulated by Shamim Hossain after the match. AP

Updated Date: November 04, 2021 22:17:48 IST

