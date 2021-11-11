Remembrance Day: UK gathers to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of military conflicts

Business

With no COVID-19 restrictions in place this year, people observed a two-minute silence at cenotaphs across the UK to commemorate those who died in military conflicts

FP Staff November 11, 2021 18:30:47 IST
People attend a Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London on Thursday. AP

People attend a Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London on Thursday. Remembrance Day is marked annually on 11 November to commemorate the end of the First World War on 11 November, 1918. The day, also known as Poppy Day, is also observed to remember all those who sacrificed their lives in the war, and other conflicts that followed it. AP

People attend a Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London on Thursday. The day is observed with two minutes of silence at 11 am on 11 November as it marks the anniversary of the end of the First World War, when the armistice was signed between the Allied forces and Germany. AP

British Labour Party MP and Mayor of South Yorkshire Dan Jarvis, third from left, carries a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph during a Service of Remembrance in London on Thursday. Poppy flowers holds a special significance, and is worn to show respect for all people who died fighting in the First World War as well as the conflicts that followed it. AP

Military personnel attend a Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London on Thursday. The day was first observed in the year 1919 and was known as Armistice Day. However, the name was changed after the end of the Second World War. AP

A military band marches by as people attend a Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London on Thursday. AP

British Labour Party MP and Mayor of South Yorkshire Dan Jarvis lays a poppy wreath during a Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London on Thursday. AP

Updated Date: November 11, 2021 18:30:47 IST

