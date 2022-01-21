Business

Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan setup Proteas' series-clinching win over India in second ODI

Check out photos from the second ODI between South Africa and India.

FirstCricket Staff January 21, 2022 23:29:53 IST
Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan setup Proteas' series-clinching win over India in second ODI
Quinton de Kock Janneman Malan setup Proteas seriesclinching win over India in second ODI

India succumbed to an ODI series defeat to South Africa with one game to spare, after the Proteas beat them by seven wickets to win the second ODI. Here, the Proteas players are seen celebrating the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. AP

Quinton de Kock Janneman Malan setup Proteas seriesclinching win over India in second ODI

India won the toss and opted to bat. Rishabh Pant played a valiant knock of 85 that consisted of 10 fours and two sixes. AP

Quinton de Kock Janneman Malan setup Proteas seriesclinching win over India in second ODI

Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a fifty. India went onto post 287/6 from 50 overs. AP

Quinton de Kock Janneman Malan setup Proteas seriesclinching win over India in second ODI

South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock appeals for a wicket against Rishabh Pant during the second ODI in Paarl. AP

Quinton de Kock Janneman Malan setup Proteas seriesclinching win over India in second ODI

JSouth Africa's Janneman Malan scored 91 runs before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 35th over. AP

Quinton de Kock Janneman Malan setup Proteas seriesclinching win over India in second ODI

Barring Malan's knock, Quinton de Kock too played powerful shots to setup the platform for South Africa's win, AP

Updated Date: January 21, 2022 23:29:53 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan rues middle-order collapse after loss in first ODI
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan rues middle-order collapse after loss in first ODI

India's inexplicable middle-order collapse ensured that fine half-centuries from Dhawan and Virat Kohli did not count for much.

India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar blames batters for visitors' defeat in second Test
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar blames batters for visitors' defeat in second Test

Gavaskar also added that Rishabh Pant's dismissal was not the reason India lost the match.

India vs South Africa: Good to have Quinton back in team, he will have a point to prove, says Bavuma
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Good to have Quinton back in team, he will have a point to prove, says Bavuma

The dashing left-handed batter-wicketkeeper had announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after the first Test of the series which India won, saying he wants to spend more time with his growing family.