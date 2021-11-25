Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Jewar Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport, in Jewar on Thursday

Ojasvi Chauhan November 25, 2021 20:44:26 IST
Amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai', Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport on Thursday. Image Courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport, in Jewar on Thursday. Picture Courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport, in Jewar on Thursday. Image Courtesy: ANI

The prime minister said that the Noida Airport will become the logistics gateway of north India. Image Courtesy: ANI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Jewar airport (in Greater Noida) will help in the development of the nation. He added that it would be Asia's biggest airport and will also create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Image Courtesy: ANI

A political row also erupted between Samajwadi Party and BJP as Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi, stating that "had the BJP government at the Centre given permission for the proposed airport to be built in Firozabad during the SP government, then at this time 'churis' would also have got a chance to be associated with 'jewar' and the development of UP would have progressed towards perfection. Image Courtesy: ANI

On Wednesday, Mayawati claimed that her government had done “innumerable historic work” for the development of Uttar Pradesh and accused subsequent SP and BJP dispensations of taking credit for projects that were conceptualised earlier. Image Courtesy: ANI

 

Updated Date: November 25, 2021 20:44:26 IST

