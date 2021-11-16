PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway, witnesses IAF airshow; check photos here
The over 340 km long expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first of its kind expressway today, The Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district’s Karwal Kheri. The over 340 km long expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours.
The expressway begins from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It will have seven major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges, and 271 underpasses.
The airstrip on the expressway will enable landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency.
also read
'Nation indebted to him': PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda laud LK Advani on 94th birthday
Born in Karachi in undivided India, Advani joined the RSS and then the Jana Sangh since the latter's foundation
PM at COP26: From Mission Innovation to vaccine research, what Narendra Modi and Bill Gates discussed
According to the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the work being done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in India
Lowest bid may no longer be enough to win govt tender after Centre's latest move, here's why
The Modi govt has introduced quality-cum-cost based selection as a mode for awarding contracts, which means lowest-cost bid is no longer the chief criterion