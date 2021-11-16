Business

PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway, witnesses IAF airshow; check photos here

The over 340 km long expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours.

FP Staff November 16, 2021 20:26:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first of its kind expressway today, The Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district’s Karwal Kheri. The over 340 km long expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours.

The expressway begins from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It will have seven major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges, and 271 underpasses.

The airstrip on the expressway will enable landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited UP on 16 November and inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway. He also witnessed airshow on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district

 

PM Narendra Modi boards C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft after inaugurating 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway and witnessing a airshow in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur. Photo: DD

 

C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft at the Purvanchal Expressway airstrip. Photo: DD

 

Visuals from the airshow. Photo: Twitter

Inaugurating the expressway, PM Modi said that it is a big day in the history of UP's growth trajectory. Photo: PIB

 

