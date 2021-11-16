The over 340 km long expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first of its kind expressway today, The Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district’s Karwal Kheri. The over 340 km long expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours.

The expressway begins from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It will have seven major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges, and 271 underpasses.

The airstrip on the expressway will enable landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency.