Business

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur, lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

PM Modi dedicated multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district

Ojasvi Chauhan December 07, 2021 23:07:59 IST
PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur, lauds CM Yogi led UP govt
PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inauguration of development projects, in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Image Courtesy: ANI

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

PM Modi dedicated multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. Image Courtesy: ANI

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

Lauding Yogi Adityanath led UP government's efforts, PM said, “In the span of the last four and a half years, consistent efforts have been made in Uttar Pradesh to transform the lives of the farmers and double their incomes.” Image Courtesy: ANI

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inspected a miniature model in an exhibition at the inauguration of the development projects, in Gorakhpur on Tuesday in the presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Courtesy: ANI

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

Fully functional revived Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited Plant which was inaugurated by PM Modi in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Image Courtesy: ANI

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

Fully functional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Image Courtesy: ANI

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur lauds CM Yogi led UP govt

Fully functional ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Image Courtesy: ANI

Updated Date: December 07, 2021 23:16:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

Narendra Modi to inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on 3 December
India

Narendra Modi to inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on 3 December

The forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry

Yamuna Expressway likely to be renamed after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India

Yamuna Expressway likely to be renamed after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The announcement is likely to be made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on 25 November

Uttar Pradesh set to have five international airports, highest in country
India

Uttar Pradesh set to have five international airports, highest in country

The state, at present, has eight operational airports, while 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed