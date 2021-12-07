PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur, lauds CM Yogi led UP govt
PM Modi dedicated multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district
also read
Narendra Modi to inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on 3 December
The forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry
Yamuna Expressway likely to be renamed after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The announcement is likely to be made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on 25 November
Uttar Pradesh set to have five international airports, highest in country
The state, at present, has eight operational airports, while 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed