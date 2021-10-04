Mumbai: Students receive rousing welcome from teachers as schools across city reopen after 18 months
Teachers from the Sane Guruji English Medium School in Mumbai's Dadar welcomed the students with flowers on Monday.
also read
World
China's public and businesses pay prohibitive cost of keeping country virus free
China’s abrupt and severe response to outbreaks has hit businesses, hindering efforts to keep the economic recovery on track
Sports
Champions League: N'Golo Kante out of Chelsea's tie against Juventus with coronavirus
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted he does not know how many of his squad have been vaccinated but revealed he has received the jab himself. He said players must retain personal choice over COVID-19 vaccines.
India
Bengaluru school sealed after 60 students test positive for COVID-19; one hospitalised
The development comes only a day after 12 students tested positive for the infection in a school in Kolar district