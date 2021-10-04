Business

Mumbai: Students receive rousing welcome from teachers as schools across city reopen after 18 months

Teachers from the Sane Guruji English Medium School in Mumbai's Dadar welcomed the students with flowers on Monday.

Sachin Gokhale October 04, 2021 17:10:20 IST
Teachers from Sane Guruji English Medium School in Mumbai's Dadar, are welcoming students after 18 months as schools are Re-opening on Monday. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale

A girl seeks blessings from Goddess Saraswati before the start of classes at the school. The schools in Mumbai were reopened for students from classes eight to 12. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale

Only one student per bench was seated, while the school also maintained a 50 percent capacity in each class. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale

Four classes, of half an hour each, were held on the first day spanning from 7.30 am to 9.30 am. All COVID protocols like social distancing, sanitising were followed. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale

The students ,who returned to school after 18 months, said they were very excited to be back and meeting the teachers. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale

The students were welcomed with flowers at the campus on the first day of reopening of schools in Mumbai. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale

More students being greeted by teachers in the school at Dadar. Image credit: Sachin Gokhale

 

Updated Date: October 05, 2021 09:11:36 IST

