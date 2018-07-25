Maratha quota stir: Peaceful protest turns violent; BEST buses attacked, roads in suburban Mumbai blocked

Two Maratha outfits — the Maratha Kranti Morcha and the Sakal Maratha Samaj — called for a Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday. The shutdown was observed in various parts of the state, although schools and colleges were excluded from it. Firstpost/Ashish Patil
Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road. The police arrested some protesters in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. Firstpost/Hrushikesh Berde
The Maratha leaders have placed several demands before the state, including reservations for the Maratha community under OBC category and strict action against people involved in the Kopardi rape and killing of a minor girl. PTI
Large-scale violence the state-wide protest, with the death of a constable and nine other policemen injured amid suicide attempts by three agitators. Firstpost/Ashish Patil
Meanwhile, even as the Maratha bandh agitation for reservation intensified in the state, the Backward Class Commission said that it would take at least four more months to give its report on the issue. Firstpost/Hrushikesh Berde
Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 13:13 PM