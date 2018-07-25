You are here:
Maratha quota stir: Peaceful protest turns violent; BEST buses attacked, roads in suburban Mumbai blocked

Jul 25, 2018

Two Maratha outfits —the Maratha Kranti Morcha and the Sakal Maratha Samaj called for a Maharashra bandh on Wednesday. The shutdown was observed since morning in various parts of the state but schools and colleges have been excluded from it. Firstpost/Ashish Patil

Some members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road. The police arrested some protesters in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. Firstpost/Hrushikesh Berde

The Maratha leaders have placed several demands before the state, including reservations for the Maratha community under OBC category and strict action against people involved in the Kopardi rape and killing of a minor girl. PTI

Large-scale violence the state-wide protest, with the death of a constable and nine other policemen injured amid suicide attempts by three agitators. Firstpost/Ashish Patil

Meanwhile, even as the Maratha bandh agitation for reservation intensified in the state, the Backward Class Commission said that it would take at least four more months to give its report on the issue. Firstpost/Hrushikesh Berde

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 13:13 PM

