Business

Keegan Petersen headlines South Africa's Test series win in Cape Town to end India's dream

PN Vishnu January 14, 2022 18:57:36 IST
Keegan Petersen headlines South Africa's Test series win in Cape Town to end India's dream
Keegan Petersen headlines South Africas Test series win in Cape Town to end Indias dream

The Indian cricket team have a team photograph taken ahead of the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town. AP

Keegan Petersen headlines South Africas Test series win in Cape Town to end Indias dream

South African batsman Keegan Peterson plays a shot during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town. AP

Keegan Petersen headlines South Africas Test series win in Cape Town to end Indias dream

South Africa's Keegan Petersen walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium. He contributed 82 runs. AFP

Keegan Petersen headlines South Africas Test series win in Cape Town to end Indias dream

Indian captain Virat Kohli and South African captain Dean Elgar during after match proceeding after South Africa beat India 2-1 in a test series held in Cape Town. AP

Keegan Petersen headlines South Africas Test series win in Cape Town to end Indias dream

South Africa's captain Dean Elgar holds the trophy after South Africa won the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on 14 January. AFP

Updated Date: January 14, 2022 18:57:36 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and team aim for Johannesburg encore to make history
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and team aim for Johannesburg encore to make history

If the 'Boxing Day Test' was used to breach the Proteas' fortress at the Centurion, the New Year's game will be all about stoutly defending the 'Bull Ring' bastion which has been a 'home' away from home for the Indian team

India vs South Africa: Centurion victory a testament to our all-round prowess, says Virat Kohli
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Centurion victory a testament to our all-round prowess, says Virat Kohli

India wrapped up a memorable 2021 in style by bringing down South Africa's citadel, the Supersport Park, as they handed the Proteas a 113-run loss in the opening Test.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma not picked for ODIs keeping in mind upcoming T20 World Cup, says Chetan Sharma
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma not picked for ODIs keeping in mind upcoming T20 World Cup, says Chetan Sharma

After a chat with the white-ball captain, the selectors believed it would be prudent for Rohit to keep working on his rehab and fitness, instead of travelling with the team to South Africa