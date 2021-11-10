Business

Katrina Kaif adds showbiz glamour to Nykaa’s stock market listing ceremony

The actor and beauty start-up Nykaa co-own a beauty brand and she was there as a business partner

FP Staff November 10, 2021 22:02:34 IST
Falguni Nayar, Managing Director and CEO of Nykaa, along with her daughter Advaita, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and other attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI

Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, along with her daughter Advaita, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and other attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI

Katrina Kaif and Nykaa co-own a beauty brand and she was there as a business partner. AFP

Falguni Nayar along with her daughter Advaita and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrive to attend the company's IPO listing ceremony. The stock market debut of Nykaa on Wednesday was blockbuster in more ways than one - its market capitalisation crossed ₹ 1 lakh crore, propelling founder Falguni Nayar into the global rich list. PTI

Katrina Kaif had launched her own beauty line, Kay Beauty, on Nykaa in 2009. PTI

 

