Kashmir: Non-local labourers leave after series of killings send shivers through Valley

The killings have spread panic among non-local labourers, at the time when most of them would work in apple orchards and as construction workers in the Valley

FP Staff October 18, 2021 21:57:37 IST
Abrar (far left), hails from Uttar Pradesh. The 27-year-old, who lives with his roommates at a rented accomodation in Pulwama's Rohmoo village, calls the situation in Kashmir scary. On 17 October, two labourers from Bihar were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam and at least 12 people have died in targetted killings over the past 15 days in Kashmir. Image courtesy: Quratulain Rehbar.

 

On Monday, hundreds of labourers headed for the railway station at Srinagar's Nowgam to board trains for their hometowns. This, after Sunday witnessed the third attack on non-locals in Kashmir in two days. A street vendor from Bihar was previously killed in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday evening. Image courtesy: Quratulain Rehbar.

 

In Srinagar, non-local labourers spent the entire day, without food, waiting for a train to take them home. Some said they hadn’t slept all night after hearing about the killing of two more non-local labourers, who were shot dead in the evening hours of Sunday, in Kulgam. Image courtesy: Quratulain Rehbar

 

 

 

 

