Kashmir: Non-local labourers leave after series of killings send shivers through Valley
The killings have spread panic among non-local labourers, at the time when most of them would work in apple orchards and as construction workers in the Valley
Two non-local labourers killed, one injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Kulgam; barbaric and senseless, tweets Srinagar mayor
This comes just a day after two non-native vendors were shot dead by terrorists on Saturday in Srinagar
As 'Time' magazine does one more hitjob on Hindus, Kashmir’s jihadi purge continues
Those who thought or advanced the idea that the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits and even Muslims committed to peaceful coexistence happened only in the ’90s and won’t repeat, were clearly wrong or lying. Jihad never sleeps
Jammu and Kashmir: One Laskhar terrorist killed as encounter breaks out in Srinagar
Authorities are on the hunt for the second terrorist who managed to escape after the firing took place at Natipora area of Srinagar