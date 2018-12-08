Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Day 1 of Sangeet ceremony; global leaders, CEOs, celebrities pour into Udaipur

Nita and Mukesh Ambani receiving Former First Lady of US Hillary Clinton, who arrived at Udaipur for the pre-wedding function of Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal.
Former First Lady of US Hillary Clinton arrives at Udaipur.
Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla arrived at the Udaipur airport Saturday.
Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae Yong arriving at Udaipur. The wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is scheduled for 12 December
Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri arrives to attend the pre-wedding celebrations. On Friday, Mukesh Ambani and his family commenced a special 'Anna Seva' to feed 5,100 people, the majority of them with special abilities, over three days.
Union textiles minister Smriti Irani was also among the persons who arrived at Udaipur.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the Udaipur airport.
Actor Anil Kapoor at the Udaipur airport.
Actor Aamir Khan arriving at Udaipur. The wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is scheduled on 12 December
Actor Salman arrives to attend the pre-wedding celebrations. On Friday, Mukesh Ambani along with his family Friday commenced a special 'Anna Seva' to feed 5,100 people, the majority of them with special abilities, over three days.
Karan Johar arrives in Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding festivities, which will also see the setting up of a specially curated exhibit called the Swadesh Bazaar
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive to attend the pre-wedding festivities of of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
Actress Parineeti Chopra arrives at Udaipur for the pre-wedding function of Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal.
Jacqueline Fernandez arrives in Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, which will also see the setting up of a specially curated exhibit called the Swadesh Bazaar.
Jhanvi Kapoor arrives to attend the pre-wedding celebrations. On Friday, Mukesh Ambani along with his family Friday commenced a special 'Anna Seva' to feed 5,100 people, the majority of them with special abilities, over three days.
Shah Rukh Khan arrives to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
Gauri Khan arrives in Udaipur. The wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is scheduled for 12 December.
