Business

Indonesia volcano: 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said 56 people had been hospitalised, mostly with burns

FP Staff December 06, 2021 15:54:34 IST
Indonesia volcano: 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15
Indonesia volcano 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15

Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Indonesia’s Java island, erupted on Sunday, spewing thick columns of ash as high as 12,000 meters into the sky blanketing villages and nearby towns with tons of volcanic debris. Image Courtesy: AP

Indonesia volcano 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15

At least 15 people are dead and 27 others missing since the highest volcano on Indonesia’s Java island Mount Semeru erupted with fury. Image Courtesy: AP

Indonesia volcano 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15

Evacuation and rescue efforts have been hampered by choking smoke, a power blackout, and rainstorms during the eruption which turned the debris into mud. AFP Photo

Indonesia volcano 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15

Search and rescue efforts were temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon because of fears that heavy rain would cause more hot ash and debris to fall from the crater. Image Courtesy: AFP

Indonesia volcano 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15

An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia. Image Courtesy: AP

Indonesia volcano 27 still missing after volcanic eruption kills 15

Some relatives of the victims in Lumajang in East Java say they have not yet been able to collect their loved ones as some of the bodies have not yet been identified. Image Courtesy: AP

Updated Date: December 06, 2021 15:54:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Indonesia Open 2021: Sindhu, Praneeth enter quarters; Srikanth marks early exit
Sports

Indonesia Open 2021: Sindhu, Praneeth enter quarters; Srikanth marks early exit

Up against Li for the first time, world No.7 Sindhu looked completely in control from the beginning

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair qualifies for BWF World Tour Finals
Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair qualifies for BWF World Tour Finals

Satwik and Chirag had finished at the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open last week but made the cut after Japanese pairing of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito also lost in the last four at the Super 1000 tournament.

Indonesia Open 2021: PV Sindhu fights her way into semi-finals, Satwik-Chirag also through
Sports

Indonesia Open 2021: PV Sindhu fights her way into semi-finals, Satwik-Chirag also through

Third seed Sindhu, the reigning world champion, had to toil hard to get the better of Yujin 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 in the quarter-final that lasted an hour and six minutes.