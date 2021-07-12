Business

In pictures: From Milan to Zurich, Italy fans celebrate Azzurri's Euro 2020 title win

In these pictures, fans of Italy men's football team can be seen celebrating their country's victory in streets of Milan, Rome and London.

FP Sports July 12, 2021 13:03:42 IST
Italy's fans celebrate in front of the ancient Colosseum in Rome. AP

Italy's fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, 12 July, 2021. This is Italy's second title win. AP

More pictures of Italy fans celebrating in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy on 11 July, 2021 after their team won the European Championship against England. AP

Fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy Sunday, 11 July, 2021 after their team won the European Championship against England. AP

Supporters of Italy celebrate after their team's victory, in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, 11 July, 2021, at the end of the UEFA Euro 2020 championship final match between Italy and England in London. AP

Italian fans celebrate in central London, in the early hours of Monday, 12 July, 2021, after Italy won the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy played at Wembley Stadium. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. AP

