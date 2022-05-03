Business

In Pics: Demark PM greets Modi with 'special gesture', gives tour of her house in Copenhagen

On the second-leg of his three-nation tour to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Copenhagen

FP Staff May 03, 2022 20:01:12 IST
Denmark PM welcomes PM Modi in Copenhagen - Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Copenhagen, capital of Denmark on the second leg of his visit to three European nations on Tuesday. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

As a special gesture, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

PM Modi being received by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, at Copenhagen Airport. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Copenhagen. ANI

 

Performers at Copenhagen greets PM Modi at the Airport. ANI

 

PM Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

PM Modi holds talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen - Twitter/@MEAIndia

 

PM Frederiksen showed the painting PM Modi gifted her during her last India visit. It is a Pattachitra painting from Odisha. ANI

 

Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. It is the state's traditional art form. ANI

 

PM Modi, Danish PM hold delegation level talk. Twitter/@MEAIndia

 

PM Frederiksen and I discussed how we can make this partnership even more effective. Twitter/@narendramodi

 

PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia

 

PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia

Updated Date: May 03, 2022 20:08:36 IST

