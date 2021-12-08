Aarya Season 2, Atrangi Re, West Side Story: Here's a list of what to watch this December
Aarya Season 2: The second season of the web series will see Aarya dealing with the dark world of crime and enemies while to trying to keep her family safe. The series will also witness some of Aarya's close aids turning against her. Aarya season 2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 10 December, 2021.
Atrangi Re: A Tamil boy meets a girl from Bihar, what follows is a love story for the ages. A non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines. A Tamil boy meets a girl from Bihar, what follows is a love story for the ages. Atrangi Re casts actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December, 2021.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, India, falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. All seems well until a revelation causes turmoil in their love story. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, and is set to release on 10 December, 2021.
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film is all set to release on 16 December, 2021.
West Side Story: A musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh streets of the upper west side, two gangs battle for control of the turf. The situation becomes complicated when a gang members falls in love with a rival's sister. West Side Story will be released in theaters on 10 December, 2021.