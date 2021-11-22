From midnight, today, Austrians have been asked to work from home and non-essential shops have been shut again.

Austrian government has reimposed full national lockdown as protests against new restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections spread across Europe.

New restrictions have sparked protests throughout Europe, with people clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium.