Europe COVID-19 surge: Austrian lockdown to contain virus dampens holiday mood

From midnight, today, Austrians have been asked to work from home and non-essential shops have been shut again.

FP Staff November 22, 2021 23:02:04 IST
Empty streets on the evening before the beginning of a nationwide lockdown due to the fast rising COVID-19 infections in the country in Vienna. AP

Austrian government has reimposed full national lockdown as protests against new restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections spread across Europe.

New restrictions have sparked protests throughout Europe, with people clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems. AP

People wait to get COVID-19 vaccines in Vienna, Austria, Monday. AP

Employees walk outside a horse riding school in Vienna, Austria. AP

Protesters stand in front of the federal chancellery of Austria, wearing mask of the political leaders of Austria with a sign that says „ I am a pandemic failure" in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Due to the high rise in COVID-19 infections, on Monday morning, a nationwide lockdown started. AP

A vendor covers a newsstand with a plastic sheet on a shopping street in Vienna. AP

People wait to get COVID-19 vaccines in Vienna. AP

Updated Date: November 22, 2021 23:02:04 IST

