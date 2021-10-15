Business

Dussehra 2021: Ravan Dahan performed across North India to mark victory of good over evil

Check out few photos from the Ravan Dahan event, that is used to commemorate the victory of good over evil, on the occasion of Dussehra

FP Staff October 15, 2021 21:25:10 IST
Security personnel seen standing guard near the effigies of 10-faced demon king Ravana, his son Meghnath and son Kumbhkarnan ahead of the 'Ravan Dahan' (Burning of Ravan) to mark the occasion of Dussehra, in Amritstar on Friday. AFP

Dussehra marks the end of Navratri festival, and the burning of Ravan is performed to celebrate the victory of good (Ram) over evil (Ravan). AFP

An effigy of Ravana is seen burning on the occasion of Dussehra in New Delhi on Friday. AFP

In this picture, the Ravan Dahan is seen being performed in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday. Image: ANI

Union minister Smriti Irani is seen offering prayers at Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh. ANI

Updated Date: October 15, 2021 21:25:10 IST

