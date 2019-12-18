Peugeot family approves proposed MoU for PSA's planned merger with Fiat - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Entities representing the Peugeot family have approved a proposed Memorandum of Understanding for PSA's planned merger with Fiat Chrysler , a source familiar with the situation said.

The entities are Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) and FFP.

(Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)

