You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Peugeot family approves proposed MoU for PSA's planned merger with Fiat - source

Business Reuters Dec 18, 2019 01:07:58 IST

Peugeot family approves proposed MoU for PSAs planned merger with Fiat - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Entities representing the Peugeot family have approved a proposed Memorandum of Understanding for PSA's planned merger with Fiat Chrysler , a source familiar with the situation said.

The entities are Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) and FFP.

(Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 01:07:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores