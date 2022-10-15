The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have put out their petrol and diesel prices for today. There were minor changes in the prices of petrol and diesel in some cities. Fuel prices in other cities including Delhi and Mumbai didn’t see any change. petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the fuel prices are a little higher than in Delhi. Petrol is priced Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre in the Maximum City. As for the global market, crude oil futures reported a marginal decline, according to reports. The dip came after the participants trimmed their positions on low demand. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell over 3.9 percent at $85.61 per barrel, while Brent crude slid to $91.63 per barrel.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in your city today, on 15 October:

Delhi: Petrol – Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.62 per litre

Noida: Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol – Rs 96.83 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.71 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol – Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.27 per litre

Patna: Petrol – Rs 107.80 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.56 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Chennai: Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

If your city is not listed here, you can still check the prices of petrol and diesel by sending a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 along with your city code. You can view the city codes on Indian Oil’s website. View your city list by visiting this link. For example, if you live in Gandhinagar, then you can send a text to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will receive the latest fuel price on your mobile.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.