Petrol prices in the country remain unchanged today, 14 October. The prices were last revised in May when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The unchanged fuel prices have been a balm of relief to consumers amid spiralling inflation and rising prices. But things could change in a few days. The Russia-Ukraine war had hiked fuel prices around the globe, with many countries turning to Russia for cheaper fuel despite the sanctions on the country. However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+), a group of 23 oil exporting countries, has announced that it will cut production by 2 million barrels a day from November. The move has been taken to spur recovery in oil prices, which had dropped down to about $90 per barrel. What impact this could have on Indian oil prices remains to be seen. It is unknown if the Centre will further announce a cut in excise duty to make consumers happy or increase fuel prices to counter the gap.

As for fuel prices in the country, petrol was priced at Rs 96.72 in New Delhi today, while diesel remained unchanged at Rs 89.62. Here are the fuel prices in some major cities on 14 October 2022:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62 per litre.

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 106.31 and Diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76 per litre.

Chennai: Petrol Rs 102.63 and Diesel Rs 94.24 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 109.66 and Diesel Rs 97.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per litre.

Port Blair: Petrol Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per litre.

Bhubaneswar: Petrol Rs 103.19 and Diesel Rs 94.76 per litre.

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 96.20 and Diesel Rs 84.26 per litre.

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per litre.

Noida: Petrol Rs 96.79 and Diesel Rs 89.96 per litre.

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 108.48 and Diesel Rs 93.72 per litre.

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 and Diesel Rs 94.04 per litre.

How to check fuel prices in your city?

The petrol and diesel prices get updated daily at 6 am. You can also check the current petrol and diesel price through SMS. HPCL consumers can send HP Price to 9222201122 to know the details, while BPCL customers can write RSP to 9223112222. Indian Oil customers can send their city code, RSP to 9224992249.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.