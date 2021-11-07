Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates constant on 07 November, check here what you need to pay in your city
Petrol and diesel prices on 07 November 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.98 while diesel costs Rs 94.14
Petrol and diesel prices remained constant across the country on Sunday.
In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 103.97 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40. On Sunday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, which is a cut by Rs 6.27, diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
also read
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates see sharp fall as VAT cut becomes effective in many states
Petrol and diesel prices on 05 November 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.98 while diesel costs Rs 94.14
Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates constant on 06 November, check here what you need to pay in your city
Petrol and diesel prices on 06 November 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.98 while diesel costs Rs 94.14
Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates constant on 03 November but remain at all-time highs; check here
Petrol and diesel prices on 03 November 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 110.04 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 115.85 while diesel costs Rs 106.62