Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates constant on 03 November but remain at all-time highs; check here
Petrol and diesel prices on 03 November 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 110.04 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 115.85 while diesel costs Rs 106.62
Petrol and diesel prices remained at record levels and unchanged across the country on Wednesday. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 110.04 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 98.42 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 115.85 per litre and diesel costs Rs 106.62 for one litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 106.66. On Wednesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 102.59 per litre.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 110.49 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 118.83 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 107.90 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 115.85 per litre
Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 110.04 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 106.66 per litre
Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 110.49 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 118.83 per litre
Diesel - Rs 107.90 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 114.49 per litre
Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 113.93 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.50 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 106.10 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 106.96 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.91 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 106.88 per litre
Diesel - Rs 106.33 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 112.43 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre
