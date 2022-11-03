Petrol, diesel prices today: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities
Currently, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre and the diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi
Petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered today, on 3 November. The prices of fuel have been steady for 5 months now. The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was seen in May, which came after the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.
Currently, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre and the diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. The price of petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai. Prices of fuel are revised in accordance with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs). OMCs include Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).
Differences in local taxes such as VAT and freight charges from state-to-state, affect the prices of petrol and diesel in different cities.
Here is the list of fuel prices in other Indian cities:
Chennai: Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Noida: Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre
Patna: Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel – 84.26 per litre
There was an increase in crude oil prices in the global market. The price of Brent crude increased by $0.60 per barrel to $95.35 per barrel. WTI stands at $89.04 per barrel, a jump of $0.46.
If the prices of petrol and diesel in your city are not mentioned here, you can still view the rates by sending a text message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. An individual is easily able to view the city codes on Indian Oil’s website. You are able to check your city list by visiting this link – iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price
