Petrol, diesel prices today: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other Indian cities

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged today, 26 October after daily revision of fuel prices by public sector oil marketing companies. The last major fluctuation in fuel prices was seen in May because the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have been constant for nearly 4 months now in the country. In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel price stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities:

Chennai: Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Patna: Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

Noida: Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

If you cannot find your city here, you can still check the petrol and diesel prices by sending a text from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. You can easily have access to the city codes on Indian Oil’s website. You can check your city list by visiting this link. For instance, if you are from Gandhinagar, then you can send your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to view the latest fuel prices on your phone.

In the international market, oil prices edged higher on 25 October, rebounding from an early plunge of more than $1 per barrel, on a lift from a weaker dollar and supply concerns highlighted by Saudi Arabia’s energy minister. Brent crude futures increased by 26 cents to settle at $93.52 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 74 cents to stand at $85.32 per barrel.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.