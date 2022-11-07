Petrol, diesel prices today, 7 November 2022: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other Indian cities
The prices of petrol and diesel remain unaltered in India today. The fuel prices have continued to remain steady for five months
In the international market, oil prices fell more than 2 per cent at the beginning of trade in Asia today, 7 November, after Chinese officials reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach over the weekend. Brent crude futures fell $1.58, or 1.6 per cent, to $96.99 a barrel by 2336 GMT. However, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unaltered in India today. The fuel prices have been steady for five months. The last major country-wide fluctuation in prices of fuel was reported in May, after the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel. According to the latest revised rates, petrol and diesel in Delhi are being sold at the price of Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol costs Rs 106.31 for a litre and diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.
Have a look at the fuel prices in other Indian cities:
Kolkata:
Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre
Chandigarh:
Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre
Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre
Gurugram:
Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre
Patna:
Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.02 per litre
Noida:
Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre
If the prices of petrol and diesel in your city are not mentioned here, you can still see the rates by sending a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code written. One can easily have a look at the city codes on Indian Oil’s website. Visit this link to check your city list. For instance, if you live in the city Gandhinagar, then you can send your text to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to view the latest fuel prices on your phone.
