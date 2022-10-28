Petrol, diesel prices today, 28 October 2022: Check out fuel rates in your city here
In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel price stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre
Fuel prices remain unchanged in most major cities today, 28 October. One litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72, while the price of diesel stands at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre. The price of diesel in the financial capital is Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre, while petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre. The last revision of fuel prices in the country occurred in May when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in the excise duty being levied on petrol and diesel. Since then, fuel prices have remained stable in the country.
Check out petrol and diesel prices in different cities of the country on 28 October:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.87 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 97.82 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
The price of petrol and diesel varies due to factors like excise duty, Value Added Tax (VAT) and other taxes. The VAT, in particular, differs from state to state, leading to the variation in prices. Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have been given the responsibility of revising fuel rates in accordance with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark pricing. The updated prices come into effect at 6 am daily.
To know more about the fuel price in your city, you can also visit the website of the OMC to get the details.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Petrol, diesel prices today, 17 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
See the prices of petrol and diesel prices in Indian cities. Check the prices in your city
Petrol, diesel prices today: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other Indian cities
In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel price stands at Rs 89.62 per litre, while in Mumbai, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre
Petrol, diesel prices today, 25 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities
Cities like Shimla, Srinagar, and Dehradun have only seen a slight rise in the cost of petrol and diesel.