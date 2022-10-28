Petrol, diesel prices today, 28 October 2022: Check out fuel rates in your city here

Fuel prices remain unchanged in most major cities today, 28 October. One litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72, while the price of diesel stands at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre. The price of diesel in the financial capital is Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre, while petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre. The last revision of fuel prices in the country occurred in May when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in the excise duty being levied on petrol and diesel. Since then, fuel prices have remained stable in the country.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in different cities of the country on 28 October:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.87 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 97.82 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The price of petrol and diesel varies due to factors like excise duty, Value Added Tax (VAT) and other taxes. The VAT, in particular, differs from state to state, leading to the variation in prices. Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have been given the responsibility of revising fuel rates in accordance with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark pricing. The updated prices come into effect at 6 am daily.

To know more about the fuel price in your city, you can also visit the website of the OMC to get the details.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.