Petrol, diesel prices today, 20 October 2022: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in metro cities on 20 October. The cost of petrol and diesel in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and one litre of diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27. The prices of petrol and diesel have been steady for around four months now in the country. The last major revision in domestic petrol and diesel prices was in May as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel to contain inflation.

The global crude oil prices have been volatile for the past few months, owing to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, oil companies have made no changes in the petrol and diesel prices in the domestic market. The fuel price freeze has caused an estimated loss of $6.5-7 billion on the sales of petrol and diesel for the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India between November 2021 and August 2022 as per Moody’s Investors Services.

Prices of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities:

Chennai: Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Patna: Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel – 90.05 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

If your city is not mentioned on the list here, you can still check the petrol and diesel prices by texting a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 along with your city code. You can view the city codes on Indian Oil’s website. You can easily check your city list by visiting this link.

For instance, if you live in Gandhinagar, then you can send a text message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to get the latest fuel price on your phone.

