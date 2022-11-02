Petrol, diesel prices today, 2 November: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other Indian cities
The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was reported in May because the Centre had slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel
In the international market, oil prices jumped in early trade today, on 2 November after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, implying demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth. Brent crude futures rose up by 17 cents, (or 0.1 percent) to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 26 cents (or 0.3 percent) to $88.63 a barrel. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged today. The cut in petrol and diesel prices by 40 paise per litre is yet to come into force. The fuel prices have been steady for nearly 5 months now. The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was reported in May because the Centre had slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
In Delhi, petrol price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.
Here are the fuel prices in other Indian cities:
Bengaluru
Petrol – 101.94 per litre, Diesel – 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol – 96.57 per litre, Diesel – 89.76 per litre
Visakhapatnam
Petrol – 110.48 per litre, Diesel – 98.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol – 106.03 per litre, Diesel – 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol – 102.63 per litre, Diesel – 94.24 per litre
Ahmedabad
Petrol – 96.63 per litre, Diesel – 92.38 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol – 109.66 per litre, Diesel – 97.82 per litre
Patna
Petrol – 107.24 per litre, Diesel – 94.04 per litre
If the fuel prices in your city are not mentioned here, you can still check the prices by texting a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code written. You can have access to the city codes easily on Indian Oil’s website. You can view your city list by visiting this link. For instance, if you are from Gandhinagar, then you can send your text to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to see the latest fuel prices on your phone.
