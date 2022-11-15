In the international market, crude oil prices fell in early Asian trade today, 15 November after OPEC slashed its 2022 global demand forecast. Brent crude futures dropped by 39 cents to stand at $92.75 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 56 cents to $85.31 per barrel. However, the rates of petrol and diesel remain unaltered today in India. The fuel rates have continued to be steady for over five months now. The last country-wide fluctuation in the rates was reported in the month of May after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and on diesel. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the rates of fuel in accordance with the international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates.

The rates of petrol and diesel in Delhi currently stand at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, one litre petrol costs Rs 106.31 and diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Have a look at the revised rates of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities today:

Kolkata:

Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Noida:

Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol – Rs 96.2 per litre

Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre

If the rates of fuel in your city are not written here, you can still check the prices by sending a text via your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. Anyone is easily able to access the city codes on the official website of Indian Oil. Visit this link https://iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price for viewing the city list. For instance, if you are someone who lives in the city of Gandhinagar, then you can simply text your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will be able to get access to the latest fuel rates on your phone.