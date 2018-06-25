Petrol, diesel prices slashed across cities for 5th straight day; check for rates across major cities

Oil marketing companies have cut petrol prices for the fifth straight day on Monday (today). Revise rates are applicable from 6 AM on 25 June 2018.

Mumbai experienced the maximum gain where petrol is down by 14 paise at Rs 83.30 per litre against Rs 83.44 per litre on Sunday (yesterday).

Due to lower sales tax or value-added tax (VAT), petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities. Prices in Delhi today is at Rs 75.69 per litre.

Petrol in Chennai is at Rs 78.55 per litre against Rs 78.65 per litre yesterday and in Kolkata it is Rs 78.37 per litre against Rs 78.47 per litre on Sunday, according to Indian Oil website.

In Gurgaon petrol prices are Rs 76.22 per litre, Noida at Rs 76.72 per litre and in Ghaziabad, at Rs 76.60 per litre.

Diesel prices too were cut for the third straight day. In Mumbai, diesel prices showed a 10 paise decline at Rs 71.66 per litre while in Delhi it is Rs 67.48. In other metros like Kolkata it is Rs 70.03 per litre and Chennai at Rs 71.22 per litre.

In Gurgaon, diesel is priced at Rs 68.38 per litre, Noida Rs 67.67 per litre respectively and in Ghaziabad it is Rs 67.54 per litre.