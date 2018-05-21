You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Petrol, diesel prices hike: Petroleum Minister promises govt will come out with a solution soon

Business PTI May 21, 2018 07:16:25 IST

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the increase in fuel prices was due to reduced production of oil in Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market.

Petrol prices touched a record high of Rs 76.24 per litre and diesel climbed to its highest-ever level of Rs 67.57 on Sunday as the oil PSUs passed on four weeks of relentless rise in international oil prices to consumers.

Noting that people, especially the middle-class, have to suffer due to price hike of oil, the minister said the government would try to work out a solution soon to deal with the situation.

"Its not in our hand. There is less production of oil in OPEC countries. The government will soon come out with a solution," he told reporters here.

File image of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image courtesy: PIB

File image of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image courtesy: PIB

Pradhan, however, did not spell out the details.

Stressing the need for stable and moderate oil prices, he said the surging fuel prices have negative impact on consumers and the Indian economy.

With global crude prices soaring, the minister has already pressed OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia to keep prices stable and moderate, saying that spike in rates would have a negative impact on Indian consumers as well as on the economy.

Pradhan had conveyed India's concerns when Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih called him recently.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 07:16 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores