Petrol, diesel prices for today, 21 October: Know rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other Indian cities

The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in Indian metro cities after the revision of fuel prices by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) today, 21 October. Both petrol and diesel prices have continued to be steady for nearly four months now in India. The major revision in petrol and diesel prices was seen in the country last time in May as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 per litre. The petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai.

Here are the fuel prices in other Indian cities:

Noida: Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurgaon: Petrol – Rs 90.05 per litre, Diesel – Rs 97.18 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre.

Lucknow: Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre

Patna: Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre, Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel – Rs 84.26 per litre

If your city is not mentioned here, you can choose to view the petrol and diesel prices by texting a message from your phone to the number 9224992249 with your city code mentioned. You can easily see the city codes on Indian Oil’s website.

You can check your city list by visiting this link. For instance, if you live in Gandhinagar, then you can text your message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 218671, and you will receive the latest fuel price on your phone.

US President Joe Biden revealed steps on Wednesday for ensuring American energy security as Russia’s war with Ukraine rages on and OPEC+ prepares to cut production in November.

Biden stated that the first critical step would see the Department of Energy (DoE) release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), extending the release through the month of December to help in bringing oil prices down further and give American families more breathing room at the pumps.

