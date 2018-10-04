Arun Jaitley press briefing LATEST updates: P Chidambaram called the cut in fuel prices 'belated' action taken by the government.
The Maharashtra government announced reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre, which will give consumers in the state a relief to the tune of Rs 5 a litre.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon after the central government announced cut in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut of Rs 2.50 in fuel prices in a press briefing held on Wednesday. Announcing the price cut on Thursday, Jaitley said that the cut in Rs 2.50 in fuel prices, include a Rs 1.50 reduction in excise duty while OMCs will have to bear the cut of Re 1.
The press briefing had taken place after a last-minute meeting with oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan last evening.
Jaitley had met Pradhan to look at options to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on the economy, sources aware of the discussion said.
The two ministers met last evening amid concerns of high fuel prices adding to farmers' distress, particularly in the upcoming Rabi crops season, sources said.
Diesel, which is being sold at record high prices, is the most used fuel in the farm sector. Tractors tilling the soil to irrigation pump sets - all use diesel, and a spike in its prices is bound to add to the cost cost of farming.
The two ministers are believed to have discussed options to mitigate the impact of rising international oil prices and rupee dipping to new lows.
Among other topics, the increase in gross tax collections of the first half of the financial year, which were released earlier today, is likely to be a key focus of the the finance minister briefing.
According to the ministry, provisional figures of direct tax collections up to September, 2018 (Half-yearly figures) show that gross collections are at Rs 5.47 lakh crore, which is 16.7 percent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.
Direct Tax Collections for the Financial Year 2018-19 up to September, 2018 (Half-yearly figures) show that gross collections are at Rs. 5.47 lakh crore which is 16.7% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.
The briefing has also come on the day when the finance ministry reported increase in the credit growth figures for the first quarter of the current financial year 2018-19 as well as a 16.7 percent growth in gross tax collections, which were released earlier today. According to the ministry, the Indian banking industry witnessed a credit growth of 13.5 percent with 12.5 percent increase in growth in lending to the agriculture sector and a 10.5 percent increase in growth in lending to MSMEs.
With the newly constituted IL&FS board meeting being held today for the first time to thrash out a turnaround plan, the minister is likely to Face questions on that as well.
The government had seized control of the debt-trapped company Monday in a Satyam Computer style takeover and superseded its board and appointed a new one led by banker Uday Kotak. An official at the finance ministry had told PTI that the the priority for the board will be to assess the company's financial situation and report the same to the government over the next 15 days.
The government has also ordered an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the affairs of group and its over 160 subsidiaries, the source added.
The official further said the board will look into long-term debts of the company and find out options to restructure the same.
"There is a need to take a look at the short-term and long-term debt of IL&FS and the viability of servicing them. The board will take a holistic view and offer a viable resolution plan," the official said.
One of the focus areas for the board will be to find ways to raise cash by selling assets, said another source.
Even lenders to the debt-laden company are awaiting the outcome of the board meeting to take a decision on providing further funds to the company.
The city-headquartered engineering and long-term infra lending conglomerate owes over Rs 91,000 crore to lenders but has been on a defaulting spree since 27 August.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 16:59 PM
Uttar Pradesh will also reduced the fuel price by Rs 2.5 per litre giving a relief to consumers.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), petrol is being sold at Rs 84 per litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 75.45 per litre. Petrol rates increased by Rs 0.15 per litre and diesel rates increased by Rs 0.20 per litre on Thursday.
Sudeep Bandopadhyay, Indiatrade Capital, Group Chairman said, "It is unrealistic to expect that OMCs would be allowed to continue with the margins they were enjoying. The govt will continue to take these kind of measures in overall interest."
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, SBI said, "I would like to cut same amount if not more. The amount of incremental revenue is between Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore due to fuel and this wont be impacted much."
"The maket was anyway going down. it is a tough situation.Overall ICICI bank was in control of situation. The sentiment is fairly bad. Let us look at crude and rupee. Unless these two parameters change," a stock market analyst said.
Following Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's announcement of cut in oil prices, share prices of oil marketing firms besides upstream companies tanked in the Bombay Stock Exchange.
ONGC - 164.00 -17.60 (-9.69%)
OIL INDIA LTD.203.90 -17.40 (-7.86%)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD - 310.95 -66.50 (-17.62%)
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD - 197.50 -53.85 (-21.42%)
Announcing a Rs 2.5 cut in petrol and diesel prices, finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that the Central Government is not going back on deregulation. "We have to react to the situation and give relief without impacting fiscal deficit. We cannot do it at the cost of fiscal position and give it when it can absorb it," he said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut of R s 2.50 percent in fuel prices. "Oil marketing companies will absorb Rs 1 from the central govt cut on 2.50 relief on petrol and diesel," he said.
"The govt's borrowings programmes have been cut by Rs 70,000 cr. We have authorised OMC to raise $10bn through foreign currency oil bonds. We have announced series of restraint import steps. In order to allow Indian entities to raise masala bonds, we have exempted them from withholding tax. Coupled with this we find several macro economic factors indicating stable results," says Jaitley
Uttar Pradesh will also reduced the fuel price by Rs 2.5 per litre giving a relief to consumers.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), petrol is being sold at Rs 84 per litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 75.45 per litre. Petrol rates increased by Rs 0.15 per litre and diesel rates increased by Rs 0.20 per litre on Thursday.
Petrol to get cheaper by Rs 5 in Maharashtra; govt announces additional relief of ₹2.5 per litre
Won't cut fuel prices, says Kerala FM Thomas Isaac
Jaitley announces cut in excise duty on fuel: here's how it will impact petrol, diesel prices in four metros
Finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a Rs 1.50 cut in excise duty on Thursday. Here's how petro and diesel are likely to get cheaper.
Oil marketing companies in a position to absorb price cut: Jaitley
Market sees a big sell-off; benchmark indices end at a 4-month low
Sudeep Bandopadhyay, Indiatrade Capital, Group Chairman said, "It is unrealistic to expect that OMCs would be allowed to continue with the margins they were enjoying. The govt will continue to take these kind of measures in overall interest."
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, SBI said, "I would like to cut same amount if not more. The amount of incremental revenue is between Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore due to fuel and this wont be impacted much."
"The maket was anyway going down. it is a tough situation.Overall ICICI bank was in control of situation. The sentiment is fairly bad. Let us look at crude and rupee. Unless these two parameters change," a stock market analyst said.
Following Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's announcement of cut in oil prices, share prices of oil marketing firms besides upstream companies tanked in the Bombay Stock Exchange.
ONGC - 164.00 -17.60 (-9.69%)
OIL INDIA LTD.203.90 -17.40 (-7.86%)
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD - 310.95 -66.50 (-17.62%)
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD - 197.50 -53.85 (-21.42%)
Centre will not interfere in state taxes on fuel, but will write seeking cuts: Jaitley
Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Arun Jaitley said that he will write to states to cut local taxes while announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Fuel prices were slashed by Rs 2.5 on Wednesday.
"Those states which are only giving lip sympathy, what were they doing?" Jaitley asked.
"Let the states decide. I am not interfering in the states," the finance minister said. adding, "I will write to state govt seeking cut in local tax rates on petrol."
Announcing a Rs 2.5 cut in petrol and diesel prices, finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that the Central Government is not going back on deregulation. "We have to react to the situation and give relief without impacting fiscal deficit. We cannot do it at the cost of fiscal position and give it when it can absorb it," he said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut of R s 2.50 percent in fuel prices. "Oil marketing companies will absorb Rs 1 from the central govt cut on 2.50 relief on petrol and diesel," he said.
"The govt's borrowings programmes have been cut by Rs 70,000 cr. We have authorised OMC to raise $10bn through foreign currency oil bonds. We have announced series of restraint import steps. In order to allow Indian entities to raise masala bonds, we have exempted them from withholding tax. Coupled with this we find several macro economic factors indicating stable results," says Jaitley
Govt has taken steps to control the impact of Brent oil prices and rising interest rate in US: Jaitley
"The Brent oil since yesterday has crossed $86, and the Interest rate at 3.2 percent in US is highest ever. This is both on the stock markets and the currency markets and this leads to larger flows of dollars back into the US market. A large number of steps has been taken in this regards," says Arun Jaitley.
Pradhan and Jaitley had disccused ways to mitigate impact of fuel prices on farming sector
According to PTI, Arun Jaitley and Dharmendra Pradhan had met Wednesday evening amid concerns of high fuel prices adding to farmers' distress, particularly in the upcoming Rabi crops season, sources said.
Diesel, which is being sold at record high prices, is the most used fuel in the farm sector. Tractors tilling the soil to irrigation pump sets - all use diesel, and a spike in its prices is bound to add to the cost cost of farming.
The two ministers are believed to have discussed options to mitigate the impact of rising international oil prices and rupee dipping to new lows.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley to hold press briefing soon
A day after last-minute meeting with oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has called a press briefing today. The finance minister is likely to make a major announcement with regards to rising fuel prices in the country.