Petrol, diesel prices continue to soar for 10th consecutive day; fuel at new record levels due to crude oil rates, rupee depreciation

Fuel prices have been on a continuous rise for the past 10 days. Petrol fares went up by 16 paise per litre and diesel 19 paise per litre, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The surge in fuel prices is due to spike in global crude prices and the depreciation of the rupee, reports said.

The rupee on Tuesday slumped to 16 paise against the dollar to trade at a lifetime low of 71.37 on strong demand for the US currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the local currency opened at a record low of 71.24 against a dollar, down from its previous close of 71.21, and weakened further to trade at a fresh low of 71.37, down 16 paise.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 79.31 per litre and diesel Rs 71.34 today. Petrol is retailing at Rs 86.72 per litre in Mumbai registering a rise of 16 paise from Rs 86.56 on Monday while the price of diesel remained unchanged at Rs 75.74 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price went up by 17 paise to Rs 82.41 a litre while diesel cost Rs 75.39. In Kolkata, petrol was retailed at Rs 82.22 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.19 per litre. The prices of fuel differs across states depending on the tax levies and cess.

The price of fuel has been registering a rise in the last 10 days. The cost of petrol in Delhi went up Rs 1.64 per litre, Mumbai Rs 1.63, Chennai Rs 1.72 and Kolkata Rs 1.61 per litre. Diesel cost Rs 2.16 per litre in Delhi, Rs 2.30 in Mumbai, Rs 2.31 in Chennai and Rs 2.17 per litre for the past 10 days.

The rise in fuel prices was blamed on 'external factors' by the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who said the hike was temporary. To reporters on the sidelines of a conclave organised in Surat, Pradhan said on Sunday that the factors responsible for drop in production of crude oil have caused a spike in fuel prices in India.

"I would like to mention two points, and both these subjects are external. OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) had promised that it will raise production by one million barrels per day, which was not raised.

"Apart from that, crises in countries like Venezuela and Iran are increasing. There is a pressure on oil prices due to decrease in production. Secondly, global currencies have weakened against the US dollar," he said.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said price of petrol would soon touch Rs 100 a litre as also the rupee against US dollar. He blamed the Narendra Modi-government for the rise. Blaming the 'faulty' policies of the NDA government for the current (sorry) state of affairs, Naidu said, "Petrol will soon cost Rs 100. They are going to hit a century. And, the rupee will also touch the century mark. You can then buy petrol paying a dollar," he said.