You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Petrol, diesel prices at record high: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari advocates bringing fuel under GST

Business IANS May 25, 2018 13:22:44 IST

New Delhi: With petrol and diesel rates skyrocketing on a daily basis, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday advocated bringing fuel under the GST to curb the price hike.

"Petrol and diesel should have been brought under the Goods and Services Tax. I asked officials during a presentation if we bring fuel prices under GST will it benefit the states or not.

"They said 'yes', they will benefit," Gadkari said at a news conclave here on the four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

File image of union transport minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI.

File image of union transport minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI.

He said, however, the states were wary of losing revenue on account of taxes they collect from fuel prices and liquor.

"It will be good if fuel prices are brought under GST. This will not only reduce the fuel prices but will also increase the government's revenue."

He, however, said it was his personal opinion, and the ultimate decision regarding this remained with the Petroleum Ministry.

The Minister said fuel prices were surging because of international crude oil rate.

"Earlier, we were giving subsidy on the import (of fuels). When the rates came down, the subsidy was removed. We are part of a global economy...The price of petrol and diesel are increasing due to rise of their price in international rates."

He said the money that was saved from removing subsidy on fuel allowed the government to give free Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections to eight crore families across India.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 13:22 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores